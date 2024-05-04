Sign up
Photo 1943
Two wine bottle carriers
I love the writing on these bags. It looks like the retailer set them up especially for a half and half.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2311
photos
163
followers
66
following
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Lin
ace
A great find and capture
May 4th, 2024
