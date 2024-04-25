Surprise iris

Previous
Most of the iris in our yard are blue to blue purple, then this surprise popped up in a totally different part of the yard. It even has a scent.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful with a dark background
April 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very pretty! We get surprise irises, as well. Fun!
April 25th, 2024  
Anne ace
Beautiful, well captured
April 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful & it stands out against the dark background.
April 25th, 2024  
