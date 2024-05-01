Sign up
Photo 1940
Windows on the Cheese Store
Captured this in Sonoma, CA at the Cheese store on the square. For the half and half.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2308
photos
163
followers
65
following
531% complete
1940
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th April 2024 6:48pm
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great windows.
May 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's just so good for the half and half month!!
May 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great start for your H&H month ! fav
May 1st, 2024
