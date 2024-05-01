Previous
Windows on the Cheese Store by shutterbug49
Photo 1940

Captured this in Sonoma, CA at the Cheese store on the square. For the half and half.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Great windows.
May 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's just so good for the half and half month!!
May 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great start for your H&H month ! fav
May 1st, 2024  
