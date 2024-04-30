Previous
Beautiful Tree among the iris by shutterbug49
Beautiful Tree among the iris

I love this beautiful tree growing among the rows of iris in the Horton Iris Gardens. Next month I plan to join the half n half. I have always found it interesting to try to notice the unconventional comp.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot with all lines leading to the tree ! I shall also plan to join the half/half - so see you there !!
April 30th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture and beautiful Iris in the rows.
April 30th, 2024  
Granagringa ace
The clouds steal the show!
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
April 30th, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful composition from top to bottom and side to side
April 30th, 2024  
