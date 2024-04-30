Sign up
Previous
Photo 1939
Beautiful Tree among the iris
I love this beautiful tree growing among the rows of iris in the Horton Iris Gardens. Next month I plan to join the half n half. I have always found it interesting to try to notice the unconventional comp.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
5
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1939
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot with all lines leading to the tree ! I shall also plan to join the half/half - so see you there !!
April 30th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture and beautiful Iris in the rows.
April 30th, 2024
Granagringa
ace
The clouds steal the show!
April 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition
April 30th, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful composition from top to bottom and side to side
April 30th, 2024
