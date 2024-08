View from above

If you look closely about 1/3 down, you will see the Truckee River. This was taken above the river, shooting toward where yesterday’s photo was taken. I missed a few days. The early morning hours after we got back from this wonderful vacation, Hubby woke up in extreme pain. They kept him in hospital for 4 days. He now has a nephrostomy bag and antibiotics for 2 weeks, but he can be home. This was caused by a blocked kidney.