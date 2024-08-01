Previous
Rainbow on the Refrigerator Door by shutterbug49
Photo 2031

Rainbow on the Refrigerator Door

We have a stained glass front door. It is mostly facing east but at an angle. This lets the morning sun come through it in ever changing patterns of rainbows. This is one from the refrigerator door.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

@shutterbug49
Jane Pittenger ace
This is cool too
August 3rd, 2024  
