Photo 2031
Rainbow on the Refrigerator Door
We have a stained glass front door. It is mostly facing east but at an angle. This lets the morning sun come through it in ever changing patterns of rainbows. This is one from the refrigerator door.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2413
photos
167
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
abstractaug2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is cool too
August 3rd, 2024
