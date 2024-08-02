Previous
Rainbow on the ripening bag by shutterbug49
Photo 2032

Rainbow on the ripening bag

We have a bag that is supposed to be good for ripening fruit. It seems to work. It was folded on the counter under the bowl of fruit and the door was making a rainbow across it.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Walks @ 7 ace
This is so cool, FAV!!!!
August 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
We seen and shot
August 3rd, 2024  
