I have no idea what to title this one. I had fun with it and I like the results. I took the original in Tahoe. It is called Common Blanket Flower. I inverted the colors and then played with the details in iColorama.
10th August 2024

Beverley ace
Very pretty
August 10th, 2024  
Granagringa ace
what interesting processing...digital art!
August 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
August 10th, 2024  
