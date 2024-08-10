Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2040
More play
I have no idea what to title this one. I had fun with it and I like the results. I took the original in Tahoe. It is called Common Blanket Flower. I inverted the colors and then played with the details in iColorama.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2421
photos
166
followers
66
following
558% complete
View this month »
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty
August 10th, 2024
Granagringa
ace
what interesting processing...digital art!
August 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
August 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close