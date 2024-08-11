Previous
Dahlia exploded by shutterbug49
Photo 2041

Dahlia exploded

Hardly recognizable. I love the colors in it.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors and pattern
August 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So striking!
August 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Cool result
August 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
A masterpiece!
August 11th, 2024  
