Breaking Apart by shutterbug49
Breaking Apart

This started life as an orchid which is faintly visible after trying several options in iColorama. The starter image can be seen here: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-08-20
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Renee Salamon ace
Super interesting result
August 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting effect.
August 20th, 2024  
