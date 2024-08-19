Previous
Prehistoric Fish by shutterbug49
Prehistoric Fish

This image started life as an orchid. After much play, this has emerged. Do you see a spiky fish? Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-08-19
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
LTaylor ace
nothing fishy there, pure inspiration!
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and colours. If it were red, it would look like the lion fish ;-)
August 19th, 2024  
