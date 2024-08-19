Sign up
Previous
Photo 2049
Prehistoric Fish
This image started life as an orchid. After much play, this has emerged. Do you see a spiky fish? Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-08-19
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2431
photos
165
followers
66
following
561% complete
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
346
2049
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
18th August 2024 10:35am
Tags
abstractaug2024
LTaylor
ace
nothing fishy there, pure inspiration!
August 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract and colours. If it were red, it would look like the lion fish ;-)
August 19th, 2024
