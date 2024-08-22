Previous
Playing with Apps by shutterbug49
Photo 2052

Playing with Apps

First I inverted the original in SuperimposeX, then I played with it in Circular. This is the original image I started with: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-08-22
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting transformation from the original.
August 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice and quite delicate - reminds me of a peacock's tail feathers !
August 22nd, 2024  
