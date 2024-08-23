Previous
Rose Thistle by shutterbug49
Rose Thistle

Unlike yesterday’s which was heavily processed, this one only has a zoom and a sketch effect.
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
This is spectacular… I really like it! Gentle yet bold, vibrant yet mellow… fabulous
August 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is interesting. Nice shapes
August 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful lavender explosion!
August 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful detail!
August 23rd, 2024  
