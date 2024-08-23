Sign up
Photo 2053
Rose Thistle
Unlike yesterday’s which was heavily processed, this one only has a zoom and a sketch effect.
23rd August 2024
Beverley
ace
This is spectacular… I really like it! Gentle yet bold, vibrant yet mellow… fabulous
August 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
This is interesting. Nice shapes
August 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful lavender explosion!
August 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful detail!
August 23rd, 2024
