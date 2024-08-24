Previous
Bee’s View from the Hive by shutterbug49
Bee’s View from the Hive

This started as an image of a daylily.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful image
August 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Nice view…
August 24th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous! I can feel a sewing project coming on!
August 24th, 2024  
