Photo 2089
Orchid #6
The brilliantly colored flower is called masdevallia ignea. It is native to Colombia and likes cool to intermediate temperatures and usually blooms in the spring. It is one of the most unusual orchids I have seen at the Sacramento Orchid show.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful such a bold macro shot ! fav
September 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
amazing macro and colour.
September 28th, 2024
