Previous
Orchid #6 by shutterbug49
Photo 2089

Orchid #6

The brilliantly colored flower is called masdevallia ignea. It is native to Colombia and likes cool to intermediate temperatures and usually blooms in the spring. It is one of the most unusual orchids I have seen at the Sacramento Orchid show.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful such a bold macro shot ! fav
September 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing macro and colour.
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise