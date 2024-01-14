Sign up
37 / 365
Frost on the Window
We awoke to a frigid morning. I saw that Jack Frost had been busy decorating the window on our porch storm door during the night.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
1
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th January 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
January 22nd, 2024
