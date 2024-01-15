Sign up
36 / 365
Messin' Around With Some Editing Techniques
I am still enjoying the remaining flowers in my wife's bouquet. I am sure she is too. I was sitting at the table and there they were, so I thought I'd try some different editing techniques. More are coming.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
