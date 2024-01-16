Previous
Orchid by skipt07
38 / 365

Orchid

My wife and I went to a Giant Eagle grocery store. This Giant Eagle has the most beautiful flowers for sale. This is one of the many orchids they have. I wanted to buy her one, but she felt it was much too cold to take it out into the cold.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
January 22nd, 2024  
Olwynne
Orchids are probably one of the most beautiful flowers. Their centres are all different and really interesting. This is a stunner
January 22nd, 2024  
