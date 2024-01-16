Sign up
Previous
Next
38 / 365
Orchid
My wife and I went to a Giant Eagle grocery store. This Giant Eagle has the most beautiful flowers for sale. This is one of the many orchids they have. I wanted to buy her one, but she felt it was much too cold to take it out into the cold.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
2991
photos
169
followers
160
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
January 22nd, 2024
Olwynne
Orchids are probably one of the most beautiful flowers. Their centres are all different and really interesting. This is a stunner
January 22nd, 2024
