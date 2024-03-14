Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Return of the Daffodils
With the crazy warmer-than-normal temps, the daffodils are up and blooming. This doesn't normally happen until April. I have a feeling I will be cutting grass earlier than May this year. Drats!!!
So much better when viewed on black.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th March 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Yes it does seem early even for we strays from Down Under
March 16th, 2024
