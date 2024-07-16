Brighten Your Day

There is a long story that goes with these flowers. We stopped at the Amish produce market and while buying some sweet corn, my wife saw that they were selling small bunches of sunflowers, but my wife passed on them. We got home and a short time later, our Amish neighbor was knocking on our door and she had this bouquet out of her garden for my wife. I added a few coneflowers to the bunch. The next day I got an email from Tim Shields, a professional photographer who broadcasted a live feed from Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada, of a sunrise on the Rocky Mountains. During the broadcast, he talked about how he setup, took occasional test shots, and checked his histogram to see if the the exposure was correct. I learned a lot about histograms so I shot these flowers using the histogram to get the proper camera settings.