Previous
Brighten Your Day by skipt07
85 / 365

Brighten Your Day

There is a long story that goes with these flowers. We stopped at the Amish produce market and while buying some sweet corn, my wife saw that they were selling small bunches of sunflowers, but my wife passed on them. We got home and a short time later, our Amish neighbor was knocking on our door and she had this bouquet out of her garden for my wife. I added a few coneflowers to the bunch. The next day I got an email from Tim Shields, a professional photographer who broadcasted a live feed from Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada, of a sunrise on the Rocky Mountains. During the broadcast, he talked about how he setup, took occasional test shots, and checked his histogram to see if the the exposure was correct. I learned a lot about histograms so I shot these flowers using the histogram to get the proper camera settings.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise