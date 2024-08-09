Previous
Fern Details by skipt07
101 / 365

Fern Details

Another abstract prospect that came in second and I decided to post it on my regular page.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautifully bold with glorious patterns in lines of order.
Really lovely
August 23rd, 2024  
