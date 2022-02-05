Sign up
278 / 365
Icicle In Front of Setting Sun
The sun was setting as I walked past the window and I thought I'd give it a try. with the icicles in the foreground.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Annie D
ace
beautiful abstraction
February 8th, 2022
