300 / 365
Winter Arrives Earlier Than Expected
We awoke this morning to two inches of snow covering everything. We knew we would get some, maybe a light coating. My Canadian friends are probably thinking, that is a light coating here.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2951
photos
171
followers
161
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Eclectic
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st November 2023 8:51am
Casablanca
ace
Wow, gorgeous!
November 3rd, 2023
Lynne
Absolutely gorgeous.
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Stunning fav
November 3rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
A chilly scene
November 3rd, 2023
