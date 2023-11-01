Previous
Winter Arrives Earlier Than Expected by skipt07
Winter Arrives Earlier Than Expected

We awoke this morning to two inches of snow covering everything. We knew we would get some, maybe a light coating. My Canadian friends are probably thinking, that is a light coating here.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Casablanca ace
Wow, gorgeous!
November 3rd, 2023  
Lynne
Absolutely gorgeous.
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning fav
November 3rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
A chilly scene
November 3rd, 2023  
