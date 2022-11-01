Sign up
294 / 365
Mennonite Farm
My wife, two friends, and I traveled out to Lancaster, PA. to see the presentation of David at the Sight and Sound Theater. This is a very large Mennonite farm near the motel where we stayed.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
3
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2779
photos
178
followers
167
following
Annie D
ace
wonderful scene - it does look expansive
November 7th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Great sky.
November 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful sky.
November 7th, 2022
