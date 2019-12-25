Previous
Adeste, Fideles by skipt07
Adeste, Fideles

Yea, Lord, We Greet Thee
Born this happy morning;
Jesus, to Thee, be all glory given;
Word of the Father,
Now in flesh appearing
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
