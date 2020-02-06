Previous
Ice Coated Thorn Branch by skipt07
156 / 365

Ice Coated Thorn Branch

We got some cold weather which froze these water droplets.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Maggiemae ace
Oh, poor bush! They are just like little transparent slugs!
February 18th, 2020  
