Nelly Moser by skipt07
196 / 365

Nelly Moser

Our Clematis finally got a few blossoms however not as many as last year. But they still are photo-worthy!
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
Beryl Lloyd ace
My favourite - lovely shot - fav
June 15th, 2020  
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous! Love the details.
June 15th, 2020  
