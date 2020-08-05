Going Back in Time

Our youngest granddaughter has shown some interest in learning photography so I took her out for her first lesson. I was teaching her about aperture settings. I took her to a bed and breakfast where the owners had a nice patch of wildflowers growing but a man was mowing the grass and I didn't stop. I took her to a nice rural road when we saw some horses and I stopped, That's when this Amish buggy rode by. This is my photo but I am looking forward to teaching her some of what I have learned.