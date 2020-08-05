Previous
Next
Going Back in Time by skipt07
220 / 365

Going Back in Time

Our youngest granddaughter has shown some interest in learning photography so I took her out for her first lesson. I was teaching her about aperture settings. I took her to a bed and breakfast where the owners had a nice patch of wildflowers growing but a man was mowing the grass and I didn't stop. I took her to a nice rural road when we saw some horses and I stopped, That's when this Amish buggy rode by. This is my photo but I am looking forward to teaching her some of what I have learned.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
love those clouds
it has a lovely old time feel to it
August 10th, 2020  
Keren
Great idea, nice work
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise