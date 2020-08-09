Previous
Monarch on Joe-Pye by skipt07
Monarch on Joe-Pye

It's hard to believe it is that time for butterflies preparing for their long flight south. Shooting butterflies teaches patience. It took a while before this one finally found a place it liked and stayed long enough for me to capture it.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful focus and cool edits. Lovely.
August 11th, 2020  
