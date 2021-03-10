Previous
Rising Black Beans by skipt07
Rising Black Beans

In the process of making dinner my job was to open and rise the black beans. I liked the contrast of the color of the beans against the bright green of the colander.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
- "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! So you can cook? =)
March 16th, 2021  
