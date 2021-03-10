Sign up
288 / 365
Rising Black Beans
In the process of making dinner my job was to open and rise the black beans. I liked the contrast of the color of the beans against the bright green of the colander.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Skip Tribby 📷
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2460
photos
173
followers
168
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
10th March 2021 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! So you can cook? =)
March 16th, 2021
