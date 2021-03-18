Previous
Happy St. Patrick's Day by skipt07
Happy St. Patrick's Day

My wife spoiled us. She made corned beef and colcannon for our St. Patrick's dinner.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks delicious. Happy St. Patrick's Day!
March 18th, 2021  
Lesley ace
She sounds like a keeper! Nice shot.
March 18th, 2021  
