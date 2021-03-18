Sign up
Happy St. Patrick's Day
My wife spoiled us. She made corned beef and colcannon for our St. Patrick's dinner.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2464
photos
173
followers
168
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Learning to See
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
17th March 2021 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks delicious. Happy St. Patrick's Day!
March 18th, 2021
Lesley
ace
She sounds like a keeper! Nice shot.
March 18th, 2021
