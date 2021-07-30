Previous
Next
Craning His Neck by skipt07
356 / 365

Craning His Neck

I saw this Sparrow on top of the shepherd's hook enjoying the beautiful day we were having.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Fabulous detail
August 7th, 2021  
Lesley ace
He’s definitely heard something!
August 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Watching for hawks I imagine. =)
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise