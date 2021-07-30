Sign up
Craning His Neck
I saw this Sparrow on top of the shepherd's hook enjoying the beautiful day we were having.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Photo Details
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th July 2021 1:32pm
Dawn
ace
Fabulous detail
August 7th, 2021
Lesley
ace
He’s definitely heard something!
August 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Watching for hawks I imagine. =)
August 7th, 2021
