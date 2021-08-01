Previous
B&W Chrysanthemum Daisy by skipt07
358 / 365

B&W Chrysanthemum Daisy

One of the daisies in my wife's bouquet,
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Lynda ace
Outstanding detail, ficus, and light.
August 9th, 2021  
