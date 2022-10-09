Previous
281-365 Hawk flyby by slaabs
281 / 365

281-365 Hawk flyby

281/365 I haven't really mastered the tracking focus on my camera yet, but did some more practicing today and am really happy with this shot.
9th October 2022

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
