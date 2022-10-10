Previous
282-365 Kingfisher by slaabs
282 / 365

282-365 Kingfisher

282/365 Today I was lucky to be sort of close to where the Kingfisher stopped for a rest. Had to crop it, but this is the closest I've been able to get to her.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
77% complete

View this month »

Milanie ace
Super shot of this kingfisher and an ideal dof
October 11th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice clarity on this
October 11th, 2022  
