Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 628
Shutters
For the first day of architecture week, some non-functioning window shutters. They're totally decorative.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
835
photos
27
followers
34
following
172% complete
View this month »
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
Latest from all albums
625
39
626
40
41
627
42
628
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th February 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
house
,
shutters
,
architecture
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close