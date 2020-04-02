Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 680
30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 2
This is Teddy's foot, from yesterday's photo shoot.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
957
photos
28
followers
36
following
186% complete
View this month »
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Latest from all albums
153
91
154
92
678
93
679
680
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st April 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teddy bear
,
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close