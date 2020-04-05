Sign up
Photo 683
30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 5
Here he is again, looking right at us.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
966
photos
29
followers
37
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st April 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teddy bear
,
30-shots2020
Jacqueline
ace
He’s a lovely bear!
April 5th, 2020
