Previous
Next
30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 9 by spanishliz
Photo 687

30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 9

Teddy with Shamrock and Amethyst. They all live together, so it's OK... :)
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Proper cute
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise