Previous
Next
30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 22 by spanishliz
Photo 700

30 Shots - Teddy - Shot 22

Once again, Precious thought she should be included.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise