Photo 709
Something Precious (May Word List)
Of course Precious qualifies for today's May word! :) Not a half and half, but that's OK too.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1029
photos
27
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st May 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cat
,
pet
,
something precious
,
may20words
Jacqueline
ace
She certainly qualifies!!
May 1st, 2020
