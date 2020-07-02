Previous
Was It a Car or a Cat I Saw? by spanishliz
Photo 771

Was It a Car or a Cat I Saw?

Clearly, the answer to today's palindrome is "Both", though Precious has plans to knock the 1927 Bugatti Royale (wooden model) to the floor! Again...
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
