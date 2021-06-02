Previous
Little Purple Flowers by spanishliz
Photo 1106

Little Purple Flowers

These are growing near my deck in the back yard.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
JackieR ace
Looks like deadly nightshade or belladonna.
June 2nd, 2021  
