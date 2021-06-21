Previous
First Day Lily by spanishliz
First Day Lily

Spotted in my garden this morning when I went out to get my newspaper. My neighbour across the street has had loads of lilies for days now, but mine are slower as I don't get as much sun.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Liz Milne

carol white ace
A lovely lily
June 21st, 2021  
