Photo 1125
First Day Lily
Spotted in my garden this morning when I went out to get my newspaper. My neighbour across the street has had loads of lilies for days now, but mine are slower as I don't get as much sun.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2156
photos
36
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st June 2021 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
garden
,
lily
,
day lily
,
30dayswild2021
carol white
ace
A lovely lily
June 21st, 2021
