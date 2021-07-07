Previous
Next
Elbow Power by spanishliz
Photo 1141

Elbow Power

My elbow is BELOW the weight, for the anagram :) Used a 10 second timer to set this up, and though there isn't a lot of 'action' will also tag for the sport action challenge :) Just for fun...
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise