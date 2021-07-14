Sign up
Photo 1148
Cosmic Comics
They aren't exactly COMICS, and not all of them are COSMIC, but there are at least a few comic book characters and a bit of exploration of the cosmos :) (Spotted on a magazine rack when shopping today after finally getting my summer hair cut!)
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
comics
,
shopping
,
cosmic
,
magazine rack
