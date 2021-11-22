Sign up
Photo 1279
Snow!
I think I can call this a "dusting" of snow, which fell today.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
22nd November 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
grass
,
lawn
Peter Dulis
ace
Yuk
November 23rd, 2021
