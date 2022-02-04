Sign up
Photo 1353
Tracks in the Snow
I think they are rabbit tracks. I know I often see a bunny around my house.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
white
,
black and white
,
tracks
,
winter
,
rabbit
bruni
ace
Sure looks like it. we see them too in our yard.
February 4th, 2022
