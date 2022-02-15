Sign up
Photo 1364
Box
Rectangular shapes this time, in the interior of a cardboard box.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th February 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
box
,
inside
,
rectangle
,
for2022
