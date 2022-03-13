Previous
Pink Fleece by spanishliz
Photo 1390

Pink Fleece

Pink was my Mum's favourite colour and this was hers. I wear it sometimes as it is quite warm and cosy.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
A precious memory
March 13th, 2022  
