Photo 1390
Pink Fleece
Pink was my Mum's favourite colour and this was hers. I wear it sometimes as it is quite warm and cosy.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3007
photos
38
followers
52
following
380% complete
View this month »
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
Latest from all albums
1388
1389
306
436
803
437
1390
804
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th March 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
zipper
,
jumper
,
fleece
,
rainbow2022
Corinne C
ace
A precious memory
March 13th, 2022
